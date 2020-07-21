Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death
The mayor of New York’s third largest city has suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man last March.
New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester PoliceThere's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who..
Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayorRochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday said Daniel Prude, a Black man who died by asphyxiation while in police custody, was 'failed by me'.
