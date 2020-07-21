Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death

Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death

The mayor of New York’s third largest city has suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man last March.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mayor Suspends Officers Involved in Man's Suffocation Death

The mayor of New York's third largest city on Thursday suspended seven police officers involved in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comChicago S-T



Tweets about this

bgraceful905

Bgraceful905/Ms.Colson Cops involved in the fatal March arrest of Daniel Prude are suspended https://t.co/MJrxY0RzHh via @MailOnline 12 seconds ago

jccordero28

Juan Carlos Cordero Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death in Rochester, New York. https://t.co/LBpwMF1hBA 1 minute ago

DDBynes

Journey2DaPhD RT @NYDailyNews: BREAKING: The mayor of Rochester suspended all of the officers involved the death of a Black man one day after the family… 2 minutes ago

andimkoko

andimkoko RT @NewsHour: The mayor of Rochester, NY has suspended the officers involved in the suffocation death of a 41-year-old Black man. “Mr. Dan… 3 minutes ago

thelupusrainbow

The Lupus Rainbow RT @theGrio: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has suspended 7 police officers involved in the March death of Daniel Prude. https://t.co/Thlxn… 5 minutes ago

MeganHickeyTV

Megan Hickey Rochester Mayor Suspends Officers Involved In Death In Custody Of Daniel Prude Of Chicago @cbschicago https://t.co/xbt886W5HG 6 minutes ago

susancandiotti

susan candiotti Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death (from @AP) https://t.co/Pwc2730pY8 7 minutes ago

JanPostmaUSA

Jan Postma Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death https://t.co/QXoOMDbzwh 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police [Video]

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police

There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor [Video]

Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor

Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday said Daniel Prude, a Black man who died by asphyxiation while in police custody, was 'failed by me'.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
Alabama mayor apologizes ‘ill-timed’ plan to honor some officers in 2019 shooting death of Black man [Video]

Alabama mayor apologizes ‘ill-timed’ plan to honor some officers in 2019 shooting death of Black man

A now-canceled ceremony to honor Madison police officers who were involved in a deadly confrontation in 2019 was “ill advised and ill-timed,” Madison Mayor Paul Finley said Monday.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:41Published