CBS4's Ty Russell reports David Oliveros, a junior at South Miami Senior High, is charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud and Interference with an Educational Institution.



Related videos from verified sources New Jersey School Districts Adapting To Virtual Classrooms



In the new normal, students across the tri-state area are facing a school year unlike any before. CBS2's Jessica Layton shows us how districts are adapting to virtual classrooms and how it's changing.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:52 Published 5 hours ago New Rochelle Schools Lack Bandwidth For Online Learning, Officials Say



The new normal for schools in New York's seventh largest city is dealing with a broadband bust. Just days before school was set to begin with teachers in classrooms and students at home, New Rochelle.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 5 hours ago Teen Under Arrest In Connection To Series Of Cyberattacks Affecting Virtual Learning



CBS4's Ted Scouten reports David Oliveros, a junior at South Miami Senior High, is charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud and Interference with an Educational Institution. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:16 Published 6 hours ago