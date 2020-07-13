Weeding out Fact Vs. Fiction

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

We're looking at how you can weed out face from fiction during the pandemic.

First tonight facebook is declaring war on misleading political ads?

The move comes at a time when people are skeptical of who and what to trust.

Political analyst rayce hardy tells me the spontaniety of social media plays a role in that.

"what's really alarming is both sides of the political divide ?

"* see evidence of disinformation.

" "i don't believe most of what anybody says about this pandemic, i think that was created by china ?

"* i think it's a virus they were thinking about using for population control."

Political expert rayce hardy says misinformation has become an epidemic.

"we've seen it all more and more and more of it happening in the past couple of years ?

"* there's an intent to misinform people ?

"* to cause confusion ?

"* it appears ?

"* or just to get people believing something that is just completely false."

Hardy says the emergence of social media has made information instantaneous.

With every tweet, facebook, and instagram post, people receive all kinds of information 24 hours a day, getting themselves into a filter bubble.

"they're unable to sometimes to distinguish on what's true and what's not true.

If you are using the same sources over and over again, there's a likelihood you're going to get caught in a filter bubble and you're not going to be able to filter out."

Hardy believes we all need to use a sharp lens to decide what we consume.

"we need to be a critic ?

"* but we need to be a loving critic ?

"* we need to be critical of our institutions, our leaders, our sources, but we need to do so in hopes of making them better."

Hardy says safeguarding our democracy is urgent in an election year.

"we get our one chance another fact?

"* checking technique is verifying the website.

If it's a dot?

"*com... there might be an ulterior motive.

Find that same information on a .org, .edu, or .gov.

