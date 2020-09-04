Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas City man launches initiative to empower Black voters

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Kansas City man launches initiative to empower Black voters
Kansas City man launches initiative to empower Black voters

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Group opposes MO Amendment 3, says not everyone will count for redistricting [Video]

Group opposes MO Amendment 3, says not everyone will count for redistricting

The Clean Missouri initiative in 2018 was billed as a way to improve accountability and transparency in Missouri, with 62% of voters giving it the green light. But two years later, voters will again..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:03Published
Multiple ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals unveiled around Kansas City [Video]

Multiple ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals unveiled around Kansas City

Six ‘Black Lives Matter’ street murals have been unveiled all around Kansas City over the holiday weekend.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:27Published
People turn out to view new Black Lives Matter street murals [Video]

People turn out to view new Black Lives Matter street murals

Six new Black Lives Matter street murals in Kansas City are drawing people to see the artwork.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:02Published