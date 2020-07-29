Free drive-in movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

Organizers are making the most of the open space at the fairgrounds to offer live events, like a drive-in movie.

"*m tomorrow./// it's been a tough year if you're a lover of live events... particularly here in rochester.

The olmsted county fair was one of the most notable events to be cancelled due to coronavirus... but as kimt news three's anthony monzon is learning ?

"* organizers are now making the most of the open space at the fairgrounds.

Xxx standup: george... katie... we're all aware of that old saying in the entertainment industry that the show must go on... and that's exactly what's happening here tonight at the olmsted county fairgrounds.

Now i got here pretty early as to not disturb the movie... but if i step out of my shot... you can see cars are already starting to roll in for what's about to be a night full of fun at the drive?

Brandon helgerson says in the wake of the olmsted county fair's cancellation... the fair board wanted to continue hosting events for the public... but at a sustainable cost.

"* hundred dollars a night to put one of these on... so we really had to start looking at grant programs so we could bring something back to the city at low to no cost."

A patchwork of grant funding and private partnerships has secured the drive?

"*in's free status throuh september... but helgerson says donations are always appreciated.

"you don't technically have to pay to be here.

If you can afford, we ask that you make a donation.but this is something taht more importantly than raising funds, it was more about giving back to the community, and how do we give people something to do, something to look forward to, and some sense of normalacy/ in a crazy time that we're dealing with."

And not to play spoiler... but the upcoming lineup of movies showing at the fairgrounds is well worth the