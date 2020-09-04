The best advice Beyoncé has ever shared Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago You could learn a thing or five from Queen Bey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this loona hates me (the re-up) beyoncé gave them the best advice they could ever get..... 4 days ago

