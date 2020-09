Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world

Rock says he saw Cardi on Instagram years before she started making music.

Under pressure for weeks over its handling of hate speech, Facebook on Thursday said it has banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram..

An unprotected online database exposed the contact information for millions of "high-profile" celebrities and influencers. TechCrunch reports the database..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge As part of Facebook’s latest study on how social media impacts democracy, the company appears to be paying..

The words of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came head-to-head with the word of the Lord on a city sidewalk -- and it sounds like the former might've beaten out..

Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video Cardi B has revealed she was desperate for Lizzo to appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion's infamous WAP video.