|
Chadwick Boseman statue gets the go-ahead
A sculpture of Boseman will be erected in his hometown.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A petition is calling for a statue of the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to replace a...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •CTV News •The Wrap
|
Chadwick Boseman's hometown is already hard at work on a statue that'll pay tribute to the "Black...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
AMC honors Chadwick Boseman
AMC is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. They are re-releasing the bio-pic 42 where Boseman played Jackie Robinson. It will be shown in more than 300 locations.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:14Published
|