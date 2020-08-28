SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai



The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the ED shared a report following the cloning of Rhea’s mobile phones. Meanwhile, the CBI has released its first official statement in the case and said that all media reports being attributed to the CBI are false as the probe agency has not shared any details about the probe. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48 Published on January 1, 1970 SSR death case: NCB team reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai



In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 detained Samuel Miranda from his house. The NCB team searched the house of Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the same case, NCB has earlier arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit. The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler, to the NCB custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his links with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official confirmation from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The ED on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970

