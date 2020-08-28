Global  
 

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04.

The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Earlier, NCB team has also reached Rhea's residence in Mumbai for investigation in Rajput's case.

The NCB team also searched the house of Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SSR was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.


Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea's home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the ED shared a report following the cloning of Rhea's mobile phones. Meanwhile, the CBI has released its first official statement in the case and said that all media reports being attributed to the CBI are false as the probe agency has not shared any details about the probe. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published
SSR death case: NCB team reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai

SSR death case: NCB team reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai on September 04. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput's case and is staying at DRDO guest house. SSR was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house," an officer told media persons.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
B-town celebs step out of their homes in Mumbai with precautions

B-town celebs step out of their homes in Mumbai with precautions

Sophie took her pet for a walk in Bandra. Nupur Sanon was also spotted in same part of Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi stepped out of his house wearing black designer mask. Veteran actors Govinda and Shakti Kapoor were spotted together.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Samuel Miranda

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Samuel Miranda

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 detained Samuel Miranda from his house. The NCB team searched the house of Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the same case, NCB has earlier arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit. The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler, to the NCB custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his links with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official confirmation from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The ED on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Anti-drug teams raid Rhea Chakraborty's house, her brother taken for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team on Friday morning conducted raids at the residences of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood LifeIndiaTimesDNA


Sushant case: ED to question Showik again

Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated on multiple fronts, with the Central Bureau of...
IndiaTimes - Published

CBI's line of questioning for Rhea

After making shocking revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput and her relationship with the late...
IndiaTimes - Published


Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Early on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty is being probed for her..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Shibani Dandekar comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, slams media

Shibani Dandekar comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, slams media

Actress-veejay Shibani Dandekar has called out media personnel for misbehaving with Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetment to suicide in the death of her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:11Published
SSR death case: Rhea, Showik Chakraborty arrive at Santa Cruz police station

SSR death case: Rhea, Showik Chakraborty arrive at Santa Cruz police station

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published