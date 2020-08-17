Robbie Williams reveals plans to crack America

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field save money by sharing 'bath water'



Robbie Williams and Ayda Field "share bath water" in order to keep their water bill low, because Robbie doesn't like spending money. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

He's 'deferring to Gary Barlow': Robbie Williams discusses Take That reunion



Robbie Williams has admitted that he defers to Gary Barlow whenever he is with Take That and he becomes the "annoying little brother" again. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago