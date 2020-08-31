Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers.

He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary deployment for the safety, security and safeguard.

"The situation along LAC is slightly tensed.

Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded." He said that the morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges.

"I visited different places after reaching Leh.

I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of the preparedness.

The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.