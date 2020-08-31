Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane
Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers.
He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary deployment for the safety, security and safeguard.
"The situation along LAC is slightly tensed.
Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded." He said that the morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges.
"I visited different places after reaching Leh.
I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of the preparedness.
The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future also." "We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," he added.
Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise. The Army Chief added that the morale remains high and lauded the efforts of the jawans in the area. The Army Chief also said that India has made some precautionary deployments keeping in mind the current situation and for the purpose of safety and security. He also said that India’s jawans and officers are among some of the best in the world and added that they will ensure the integrity of the country is threatened by any adversary. The Army Chief’s visit comes after the Indian Army accused China’s PLA of trying to alter the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso area on the night of 29th August. Indian Army said that it thwarted an attempt the Chinese Army’s provocative military movements. Watch the full video for all the details.
