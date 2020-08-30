Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04.

In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress.

If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it.

You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Be proud of your uniform instead of flexing powers of it: PM Modi to IPS probationers [Video]

Be proud of your uniform instead of flexing powers of it: PM Modi to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. "It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform. Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform," PM Modi said during his virtual address.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Dikshant Parade was conducted on September 4 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade at 11 am. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Indian Police Service Indian Police Service Civil service of India


Prime minister Prime minister most senior minister of cabinet in the executive branch of government in a parliamentary system

Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says

 ANKARA: Turkey risks military confrontation in the Eastern Mediterranean because it prizes power over diplomacy, a former prime minister who championed a less..
WorldNews
New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds [Video]

New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds

Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy police training academy

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers through video conference

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar..
IndiaTimes

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Related news from verified sources

Modi to interact with IPS cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with Indian Police Service probationers through video...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Respect your uniform; do Yoga and ‘Pranayam’ to beat stress: PM Narendra Modi tells IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 4, 2020) interacted with Indian Police Service...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

RakeshP93993301

Rakesh Patel RT @ANI: PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai… 11 minutes ago

shuaibmuhammed_

ShuaibMuhammed RT @TOIHyderabad: PM Modi addresses young #IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar V… 14 minutes ago

AmpinityNews

Ampinity News PM Modi Addresses Young IPS Officers: Addressing IPS Probationers, PM Modi said- Do yoga to stay away from stress https://t.co/6oLKopRXaw 2 hours ago

shivmanikumar21

[email protected] RT @ndtv: Watch | PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Va… 2 hours ago

Sujata50340362

Sujata RT @MIndiaNewz: PM Modi addresses young #IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Val… 2 hours ago

Sujata50340362

Sujata RT @t_khabars: PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Valla… 2 hours ago

Sujata50340362

Sujata RT @imAnkeshanand: PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar V… 2 hours ago

imAnkeshanand

#Stay_Home #Stay_Safe PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sar… https://t.co/g2WliOrMWi 2 hours ago