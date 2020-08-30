PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04.

In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress.

If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it.

You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.