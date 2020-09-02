Global  
 

David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloons

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloons

David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloons

Blaine took to the sky on Wednesday to perform his latest daredevil stunt, "Ascension".


David Blaine American illusionist and extreme performer

David Blaine takes 7,000-metre high balloon ride

 Daredevil reaches the incredible height hanging from a cluster of giant balloons, then parachutes to the ground. ......
David Blaine: Daredevil takes flight with helium-filled balloons

 David Blaine rose over 24,000 feet (7,600 metres) over the Arizona desert for his latest stunt.
David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt [Video]

David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt

American illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine sent himself flyingabove the Arizona desert using helium balloons. He was farewelled from theground by his young daughter and managed to stick his landing afterparachuting to safety.

Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Daredevil David Blaine floats high above Arizona desert on balloons

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt ascending nearly 9,144 meters into the Arizona sky...
David Blaine successfully pulls off death-defying balloon flight stunt 'Ascension' in Arizona desert

David Blaine successfully performed his first live stunt since 2012 titled “Ascension” which saw...
Check This Out: David Blaine soars miles above Arizona [Video]

Check This Out: David Blaine soars miles above Arizona

Now to that breathtaking stunt by illusionist David Blaine. Soaring over four miles above the Arizona desert while holding onto 52 helium-filled balloons -- and then parachuting down.

David Blaine pulls another dangerous stunt [Video]

David Blaine pulls another dangerous stunt

Magician David Blaine pulled off another dangerous stunt. Blaine successfully flew over the Arizona desert holding onto about 50 helium balloons.

WEB EXTRA: David Blaine Floats Into Air Holding Only Balloons [Video]

WEB EXTRA: David Blaine Floats Into Air Holding Only Balloons

Daredevil David Blaine rose into Arizona's morning sky on September 2, clutching 52 helium-filled weather balloons. The illusionist's latest stunt, called "Ascension", lasted about 30 minutes. He..

