Blaine took to the sky on Wednesday to perform his latest daredevil stunt, "Ascension".

Mikal Smith -- son of ex-NFL head coach Lovie Smith -- was arrested in Arizona this week after officials say he's been pimping, TMZ Sports has learned. The..

New York Wall Street's euphoria took a break Thursday, as steep losses in technology stocks dragged the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 fell 3.5..

David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt American illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine sent himself flyingabove the Arizona desert using helium balloons. He was farewelled from theground by his young daughter and managed to stick his landing afterparachuting to safety.

David Blaine rose over 24,000 feet (7,600 metres) over the Arizona desert for his latest stunt.

Daredevil reaches the incredible height hanging from a cluster of giant balloons, then parachutes to the ground. ......

David Blaine successfully performed his first live stunt since 2012 titled “Ascension” which saw...

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt ascending nearly 9,144 meters into the Arizona sky...