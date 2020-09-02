David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloons
David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloons
Blaine took to the sky on Wednesday to perform his latest daredevil stunt, "Ascension".
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt American illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine sent himself flyingabove the Arizona desert using helium balloons. He was farewelled from theground by his young daughter and managed to stick his landing afterparachuting to safety. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970
Tech drags down stocks New York Wall Street's euphoria took a break Thursday, as steep losses in technology stocks dragged the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 fell 3.5..
WorldNews
8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt ascending nearly 9,144 meters into the Arizona sky...
SBS - Published
1 day ago
David Blaine successfully performed his first live stunt since 2012 titled “Ascension” which saw...
FOXNews.com - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
TMZ.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Check This Out: David Blaine soars miles above Arizona Now to that breathtaking stunt by illusionist David Blaine. Soaring over four miles above the Arizona desert while holding onto 52 helium-filled balloons -- and then parachuting down. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 08:09 Published 10 hours ago
David Blaine pulls another dangerous stunt Magician David Blaine pulled off another dangerous stunt. Blaine successfully flew over the Arizona desert holding onto about 50 helium balloons. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 18 hours ago
WEB EXTRA: David Blaine Floats Into Air Holding Only Balloons Daredevil David Blaine rose into Arizona's morning sky on September 2, clutching 52 helium-filled weather balloons. The illusionist's latest stunt, called "Ascension", lasted about 30 minutes. He.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:52 Published 21 hours ago