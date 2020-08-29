|
|
|
Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy celebrated in his hometown
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:05s - Published
Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy celebrated in his hometown
Locals in Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, and the surrounding areas gathered together on Thursday (03.09.20) to celebrate the life and legacy of the late actor.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
"...One day I'll live to tell the story." In his short 43 years on Earth, Chadwick Boseman had the...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •Lainey Gossip •USATODAY.com •Newsy
|
Chadwick Boseman's old stomping grounds won't soon be forgetting their hero, because city officials...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •The Wrap •Just Jared
|
Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman‘s classic portrayal of iconic Black baseball player Jackie...
SOHH - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
AMC honors Chadwick Boseman
AMC is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. They are re-releasing the bio-pic 42 where Boseman played Jackie Robinson. It will be shown in more than 300 locations.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:14Published
|
|