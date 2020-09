Ex-Marine wins Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy III’s seat Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published 9 minutes ago Ex-Marine wins Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy III’s seat Jake Auchincloss has won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT REED.HE’S LIVE IN NEWTON WITH THEBREAKING DETAILS.MATT: THE ASSOCIATED PRESSCALLED THIS RACE EARLY THISMORNING AFTER THE FINAL VOTESWERE COUNTED IN FRANKLIN.WITH 100% OF PRECINCTS NOWREPORTING, JAKE AUCHINCLOSSTAKES THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY BYJUST OVER 2000 VOTES, DEFEATINGJESSE MERMELL AND A CROWDEDFIELD OF COMPETITORS.MERMELL HAS NOT RELEASED ASTATEMENT OR CONCEDED THE RACE.THE COUNTING GOT COMPLICATEDAFTER BALLOTS THAT WERE SUPPOSEDTO BE TAKEN TO THE POLLS ONELECTION NIG SAT IN A CITYHALL VAULT UNTIL YESTERDAY.AUCHINCLOSS WAS QUICK TO TURNHIS ATTENTION TO HIS NEXTOPPONENT.LET’S UNITE NOW AS DEMOCRATS TOWIN ON NOVEMBER 3, BOTH HERE ANDACROSS THE NATION.WE MUST DEFEAT THE REPUBLICANNOMINEE, A TRUMP REPUBLICAN.HIS OPPONENT WILL BE RETIRED AIRFORCE COLONEL JUDY HALL, WHO WON