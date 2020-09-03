IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh pulls out of entire tournament | Oneindia News

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday.

He became the second CSK player after Suresh Raina to withdraw his name from this year's IPL, citing personal reasons.

While Raina had returned home after travelling with the team to the UAE, Harbhajan had remained in India.

The development comes on the back of some positive news for the Chennai franchise.