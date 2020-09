Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather Update



Some rain chances linger in North Texas as we head into the weekend. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/4 Friday Afternoon Update



Elise Finch has the Tri-State's Labor Day Weekend forecast on CBS2 News At Noon Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47 Published 2 days ago