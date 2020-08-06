Jane Fonda regrets not sleeping with Marvin Gaye Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Jane Fonda regrets not sleeping with Marvin Gaye Jane Fonda has revealed her 'one great regret' is passing up the chance to sleep with Marvin Gaye. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jane Fonda Regrets Turning Down Marvin Gaye The 'Barbarella' actress reveals that one of her biggest regrets is passing on an opportunity to have...

AceShowbiz - Published 6 hours ago



