Ex-Marine wins Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy III’s seat



Jake Auchincloss has won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago

Final Votes In Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race To Be Counted Thursday



WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:38 Published 23 hours ago