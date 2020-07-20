Global  
 

22,000 jobs expected to be created as HS2 work gets underway

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s
Construction work on Britain’s high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs.

