CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st.

According to a letter obtained by NBC News on Wednesday, CDC director Doctor Robert Redfield told governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.


US states told be ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine by Nov 1

 WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the..
CDC guidance on testing stirs confusion, criticism [Video]

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. Colette Luke has more.

U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths [Video]

[NFA] The rising death toll comes as health officials warn the pandemic could worsen as the fall flu season arrives. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

8/19: CBSN AM

 Pres. Trump pushes back on recession fears; CDC investigating lung illnesses linked to vaping
CDC: 80% Of All 2019 Drug Overdose Deaths Linked To Single Class Of Drug [Video]

More than 80% of all drug overdose deaths reported across the country in the first half of 2019 were linked to a single type of drug. According to UPI, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that opioids were linked to nearly all of them. All of the 10 most common drugs or drug combinations found in overdose-related deaths during the first six months of last year included at least one opioid.

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine [Video]

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.

CDC to states: prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November

CDC to states: prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November The New York Times had earlier reported that the CDC had contacted officials in all 50 states and...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •NPRRTTNewsNewsmaxHNGNWorldNews



Oklahoma prepares for possible mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Vaccine preparations [Video]

CDC is telling states to get ready to release a Covid-19 vaccine.

CDC Sent Letters Across The Nation Telling States To Have Vaccine Distribution Sites Ready By November 1st [Video]

The Centers For Disease Control sent letters to governors across the nation, including to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, telling states to have vaccine distribution sites ready by november first.

