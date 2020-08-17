CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. Colette Luke has more.
More than 80% of all drug overdose deaths reported across the country in the first half of 2019 were linked to a single type of drug. According to UPI, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that opioids were linked to nearly all of them. All of the 10 most common drugs or drug combinations found in overdose-related deaths during the first six months of last year included at least one opioid.
White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.