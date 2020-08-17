CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st.

CDC: 80% Of All 2019 Drug Overdose Deaths Linked To Single Class Of Drug



More than 80% of all drug overdose deaths reported across the country in the first half of 2019 were linked to a single type of drug. According to UPI, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that opioids were linked to nearly all of them. All of the 10 most common drugs or drug combinations found in overdose-related deaths during the first six months of last year included at least one opioid.

