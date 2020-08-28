Global  
 

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut.

Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened.

"Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case.

The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case.

Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena.

Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her.

I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not.

If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper.

If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right.

Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her.

We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said.

On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her.

Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai.

