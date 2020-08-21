Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published
8 minutes ago
Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port
Lebanon's army said it found the chemical near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a powerful explosion last month.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast Shady Rizk, 36, needed 350 stitches after the August 4 explosion that tore threw the Lebanese capital. A month later, he is facing up to the task of healing physically and mentally, while grieving for those who died and for his scarred city. This report contains graphic images and strong language. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:48 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s army said on Thursday it had found 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the...
WorldNews - Published
18 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS
Rescue teams in Beirut have detected what they believe may be a human heartbeat under a destroyed...
New Zealand Herald - Published
14 hours ago
After nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate caused a devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the...
NYTimes.com - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources