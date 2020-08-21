Global  
 

Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port

Lebanon's army said it found the chemical near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a powerful explosion last month.


Lebanon economic crisis [Video]

Lebanon economic crisis

The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast [Video]

The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast

Shady Rizk, 36, needed 350 stitches after the August 4 explosion that tore threw the Lebanese capital. A month later, he is facing up to the task of healing physically and mentally, while grieving for those who died and for his scarred city. This report contains graphic images and strong language.

Lebanese army finds more explosive chemicals outside Beirut port

 BEIRUT — Lebanon’s army said on Thursday it had found 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a huge blast last month..
WorldNews
Macron marks Lebanon centennial ahead of government talks [Video]

Macron marks Lebanon centennial ahead of government talks

Pulsing signal detected in Beirut rubble month after explosions

 The idea, however unlikely, that a survivor could be found gave hope to people who followed the live images on television.
CBS News

Mourning migrant workers killed in Beirut blast

 The emotional impact of the city's deadly port explosion has been felt as far away as Ethiopia and Syria.
BBC News

Possible human heartbeat detected under rubble from Beirut explosion

 Rescue teams in Beirut have detected what they believe may be a human heartbeat under a destroyed building, a month after the deadly explosion.At least 190..
New Zealand Herald

Eye on Beirut, Senegal Port Rushes to Truck Away Tons of Ammonium Nitrate

After nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate caused a devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the...
NYTimes.com - Published


Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM [Video]

Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM

Mustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government.

Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't [Video]

Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't

Diplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms.

Footage shows moment Beirut explosion hits as bride poses for photographs – video [Video]

Footage shows moment Beirut explosion hits as bride poses for photographs – video

A bride in Beirut was filmed posing for photographs moments before a massive explosion ripped through the city's port and surrounding areas, killing at least 100 people and injuring thousands more...

