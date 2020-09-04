MOD Pizza serves artisan-style pizza with free toppings

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:18s - Published 4 minutes ago

A STOP IN SHOREWOOD THISMORNING FOR WE'RE OPEN.

RODBURKS IS AT MOD PIZZA WITH AFEW CHANGES AS THEY REOPEN TOTHE PUBLIC.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR ADELICIOUS PIZZA THAT'S MADE TOTASTE, MOD PIZZA IN SHOREWOODIS THE PLACE FOR YOU.

THEY'VEADJUSTED THEIR BUSINESS ANDARE WELCOMING ALL OF THEIRCUSTOMERS WITH OPEN ARMSI justbelieve it's how you treatpeople if you're making themsmile you never know whatsomebody is going through.

Ifthey lost a family member, ifthey had the Virus you treatit every day like it's apandemic but you still put thesafety measures in place sothey feel safe,they feelwelcome.THEY MAKE YOU FEELSPECIAL WHEN YOU WALK IN THEDOOR HERE AND WHAT THEY SERVEHERE IS PRETTY GOOD."We've gota secret sauce, It has secretingredients and we specializein thin-crust pizza and thenumber one thing that getseverybody is that are Toppingsare absolutely free.

THE MADDOG PIZZA IS ONE OF THE TOPSELLERS HERE, BUT THEY ALSOHAVE AN IMPRESSIVE SALAD BAR."not only the toppings but theVariety of lettuce, we havethe spring mix we have theromaine and we have severaldifferent dressings, so that'swhat makes it special"MODPIZZA HERE IN SHOREWOOD ISOPEN FOR YOU SEVEN DAYS A WEEKFOR YOU FOLKS,FROM 10:30 AM TO10:00 PM AND THE RECOMMENDATIONS HERE ARE THE MAD DOGG PIZZATHE DILLON JAMES, AND OFCOURSE THEIR VARIETY OFSALADS.

HERE IN SHOREWOOD FORWE'RE OPEN I'M ROD BURKS FORTMJ4 NEWS."