Get Fit Friday 09/04/20 - Spiritual Fitness

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Beth Jeffers and Whitney Brown take a different approach today and focus on the parallels between physical and spiritual fitness.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers, and i'm joined here at the fitness factor- whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: ... with whitney brown.

We hope that you all are doing great today.

We want to have a little spin on our normal fitness stuff, and we wanted to talk to you a little bit about the parallel between spiritual fitness and physical fitness.

My pastor at my church came, and he was doing a sermon on just that.

And he asked us some questions, and we loved talking about that, and it was very interesting, and we wanted to share that with you.

Do you want to take the physical part?

Whitney brown: yeah.

Let's start.

We really dove in.

He gave us the questions, thank goodness, that he was going to ask us.

So, we did a little bit of research, and it really, like she said, it hit home, and it was a really amazing parallel.

In terms of physical fitness, we see people of all different shapes and sizes that are looking for physical health in a lot of different ways.

Maybe they've been an athlete before or they're the first time exerciser.

One of the things that that parallels to in the spiritual walk or spiritual life is the exact same thing.

There are people in all different places in their spiritual journey.

And so, you can see that parallel between the physical components of where you are in your physical journey, but also where you are in your spiritual journey.

Beth jeffers: right.

Another thing to look at is, when do you tighten up on your physical fitness or your spiritual fitness?

And usually, it's in a crisis.

When you become sick or if you have a heart attack, boy, that's your green light to, i'm going to get in shape.

I'm going to start eating right.

Or if you have a death in the family or something, you have someone who's diagnosed with a sickness, then you have a tendency to get a little bit closer to god.

Sometimes, it takes a crisis to get you a little bit closer on one way or the other.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

And the last thing that he asked us, which i thought was a really great question is, what are the fruits of people that are physically fit and spiritually fit?

What does that look like in their life?

And i think that the answer for both is peace.

You have peace knowing that you're not in control of your life, right?

You have submitted to a different, a higher authority.

But also, in the terms of the physical piece, you've really found a nice balance in your life between eating right, and exercising, and having a great life, moving better, feeling better, and living better.

I think both of those two things were amazing that the answer was the same, about they found balance and through that, they found peace.

Beth jeffers: right.

That's what we want to leave you with today, just to take a look at your physical journey and your spiritual journey, and try to look and try to find that balance and that peace.

Have a good week.

Announcer: for more get fit fridays with the fitness factor, go to