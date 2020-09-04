Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:35s - Published 1 week ago

Here are four items consumers are buying more of during the pandemic

IT'S NO SECRET COVID-19 HASDISRUPTED CONSUMER BUYINGTRENDS...MORE PEOPLE ARESTAYING AT HOME...SO TRAVEL ISDOWN....AND ONLINE SHOPPING ISUP...WE INTERVIEWED APROFESSOR OF SUPPLY CHAINMANAGEMENT AT MILWAUKEE AREATECHNICAL COLLEGE.

HERE AREFOUR PRODUCTS HE SAYS AREFLYING OFF STORE SHELVES...NUMBER ONE -- HOME IMPROVEMENTITEMS ....1:47 the shift hasdriven many people to officerenovation projects 1:51 It'sreally no surprise that homedepot and lowes, for example,their stock has doubled sincemarch 1:59 TOY SALES ARE ALSOSPIKING...5:58 the fact thatmore children are spendingmore time at home, we areseeing an increase in toysales 6:056:20 board games,dolls, action figures.

Thosewill certainly drive thoserecord 4th quarter sales thisyear 6:28AND CONSUMERS AREPURCHASING MORE GUNS 6:31 gunsales continue to be verystrong 6:34 historicallyspeaking, when americans areconcerned about their personalsecurity, they purchasefirearms 6:41 FINALLY, PEOPLEARE BUYING MORE PRODUCTS INBULK 3:18 Non-perishable foodsare really leading the charge3:213:25 peanut butter, cannedmeat, and coffee to name a few3:28 PROFESSOR LE BLANCEXPLAINS CONSUMERS ARE TRYINGTO LOWER THEIR RISK OFCONTRACTING COVID...SO THEY'REBUYING IN BULK -- THAT WAYTHEY DON'T HAVE TO GO TO THESTORE AS OFTEN.

OR THEY SHOPFOR THEIR GROCERIES ONLINE.IN2020 ALONE, ONLINE SALES INTHE US ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEEDOVER 700 BILLION DOLLARSKRISTIN BYRNE TMJ4 NEW