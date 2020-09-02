Councilor McKee talks Black Lives Matter mural vote, coronavirus recommendations

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 09:57s - Published 59 seconds ago

THAT'S RIGHT -- THAT'S WHATTHE DECISION THE CITYCOUNCIL DECIDED THIS WEEK...RECOMMENDING IN AN EIGHT TOONE VOTE... TO LET THE MURALBE REMOVED DURING ANALREADY-SCHEDULEDRESURFACING PROJECT LATERTHIS YEAR...BUT THE DECISION -- NOTIDEAL FOR EVERYONE... THATINCLUDES CITY COUNCILOR KARAJOY MCKEE... WHO REPRESENTSDISTRICT FOUR -- WHERE THEMURAL IS PAINTED ONGREENWOOD AVENUE.WHO JOINS US LIVE THISMORNING -- ONLY ON TWOWORKS FOR YOU... COUNCILORMCKEE... GOOD MORNING...Thanks for joining us thismorning.

We spoke to youabout the vote earlier inthe week.

You voted with themajority -- to let the muralbe removed... But, you toldus you want Tulsa to be anexample of how to heal froman event like the 1921 RaceMassacre -- but you're notsure this vote sends thatmessage...WHAT DID YOU MEAN BY THAT?((answer)) AS AN ELECTEDOFFICIAL, WHAT'S IT LIKE TOVOTE AGAINST YOUR OWNVALUES FOR LEGALITY SAKE?

WEKNOW VANESSA HALL-HARPER WASTHE ONLY DISSENTING VOTE, SOWHAT'S THAT LIKE FOR YOUPERSONALLY?

((answer)) 2.Pivoting now to theperpetual story of the day-- COVID-19.

According to aWhite House report -- Tulsacity and county are in redzones..That comes withrecommendations of closingbars, stricter capacitylimits inrestaurants... Dr. BruceDart and Mayor GT Bynum haveopenly gone against WhiteHouse coronavirus task forcerecommendations.Dr Dart saying last week --Tulsa will ignore thoserecommendations -- based onquote "data here"..

Saying"Does that mean we followeverything coming down fromdifferent levels ofgovernment?

No".

DO YOUTHINK WE SHOULD BE FOLLOWINGTHESE RECOMMENDATIONS?((answer)) 3.

My lastquestion -- some developingnews this morning -- Thismorning we're covering theindictment of a Tulsa policeofficer -- for shooting amanback in March.

Thatindictment coming today.Before this -- the lastthree shootings by policeofficers, happening all inthe month of August, two ofthose, deadly.

DO YOU THINKTHEIR NEEDS TO BE CHANGESWITHIN THE DEPARTMENT?((answer))COUNCILOR KARA JOY MCKEE--REPRESENTING DISTRICTFOUR.

COUNCILOR KARA JOY MCKEE--REPRESENTING DISTRICTFOUR.

THANK YOU FOR JOININGUS THIS MORNING ANDCONGRATULATIONSON YOUR RE-ELECTION.