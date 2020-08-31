Global  
 

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin

Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family felt he was suffering from anxiety and hence helped him in the way they could.

The lawyer went on to claim that that the family members had no information about the actor being depressed.

Vikas Singh said that even Rhea never shared any such thing about Sushant with his family members.

He reiterated that trouble began for the actor after 2019 when Rhea Chakraborty entered his life.

The actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different aspects of the case.

Rhea and her family members have been questioned several by CBI officials in Mumbai over the case.

Rhea and her family have been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family members.

Watch the full video for all the details.


