Local gas station takes extra step to keep customers safe

Gas station chain is providing a layer of protection from coronavirus at the gas pumps.

Wtva's wayne hereford talked to one local gas station executive whose company has found a unique way protect its customers.

"here at the blue sky gas station on coley and main here in tupelo, they offer a very unique thing for customers who want to pump gas.

That's a free plastic glove right next to the pump to keep people safe from the coronavirus."

(tim oberbeck vice -president of operations) "so all they've got to do is take their hand, insert it here, they can literally go ahead and pump gas .

They've got everty thing they need right here.

Whenever they are done they can go ahead and throw it away."

Customers seemed to like it.

"its kind of neat"(no super) "they help .

Better than nothing."(no super) one man was already putting on a pair of his own gloves before he found out about the free ones.

"that's a pretty good deal i wish i had know that."(no super) the operations manager says the free gloves will cost the company a lot of money.

He says its worth it to protect their customers.

"they're our number one asset.

Without them we can't do what we do."

Standup..there are some 48 blue sky convenience stores throughout the state of mississippi.

In tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

