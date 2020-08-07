Beirut rescue teams on Thursday (September 3) detected a possible "heartbeat" under the rubble in the Mar Mikhael area of the city.

Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion

Footage September 3 shows rescue teams in the exposed first floor of a destroyed building, which is around a 10-minute walk from the blast's epicentre at the Port of Beirut.