Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government for 57th consecutive day

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Thousands protest against Bulgarian government for 57th consecutive day

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government for 57th consecutive day

Thousands protested against the Bulgarian government on Thursday (September 4), for 57th consecutive day.

Footage shows protesters gathering near the parliament in the capital Sofia.

Thousands protested against the Bulgarian government on Thursday (September 4), for 57th consecutive day.

Footage shows protesters gathering near the parliament in the capital Sofia.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protests enter 50th consecutive day [Video]

Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protests enter 50th consecutive day

Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:32Published