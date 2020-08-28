Thousands protest against Bulgarian government for 57th consecutive day Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Thousands protest against Bulgarian government for 57th consecutive day Thousands protested against the Bulgarian government on Thursday (September 4), for 57th consecutive day. Footage shows protesters gathering near the parliament in the capital Sofia. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thousands protested against the Bulgarian government on Thursday (September 4), for 57th consecutive day. Footage shows protesters gathering near the parliament in the capital Sofia.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protests enter 50th consecutive day



Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago

