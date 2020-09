Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened

After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha from 7th September.