Peer-Reviewed Journal Finds Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine for Covid-19 Looks Promising
Could Russia actually hold the cure?
The country’s fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine has just produced promising results.
The scientist behind Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccineRussia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first six weeks of monitoring participants, raising the tempo in an already frenzied global race to end the..
Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccineA Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.
Russian Direct investment fund partners with Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V trials in India|Oneindia NewsDr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The RDIF is Russia's..