Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peer-Reviewed Journal Finds Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine for Covid-19 Looks Promising

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Peer-Reviewed Journal Finds Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine for Covid-19 Looks Promising

Peer-Reviewed Journal Finds Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine for Covid-19 Looks Promising

Could Russia actually hold the cure?

The country’s fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine has just produced promising results.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Russia covid vaccine: 15 scientists write letter voicing their concern

Russia covid vaccine: 15 scientists write letter voicing their concern A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The scientist behind Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccine [Video]

The scientist behind Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccine

Russia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first six weeks of monitoring participants, raising the tempo in an already frenzied global race to end the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine [Video]

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Russian Direct investment fund partners with Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V trials in India|Oneindia News [Video]

Russian Direct investment fund partners with Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V trials in India|Oneindia News

Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The RDIF is Russia's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published