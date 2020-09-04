New Hampshire 16-Year-Old Girl Swims Across English Channel

Mark Sheehy RT @NBC10Boston: A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile swim she called an “ad… 1 hour ago
Anna Le Doux 16-year-old girl from NH swims across #EnglishChannel https://t.co/poKsHLtMUx #Health #WellBeing #Water #Swim Doing… https://t.co/DixZs0owYl 2 hours ago
aBDc RT @kcranews: 16-year-old US girl swims across English Channel https://t.co/5uh7Q62E3f 2 hours ago
NBC10 Boston A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile swim she called… https://t.co/fDJyuWDns5 3 hours ago
WWAY News A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile-swim she called… https://t.co/YIXgfCRD07 3 hours ago
MepoInc™ 16-year-old girl from NH swims across English Channel https://t.co/D5OL8ro47k 4 hours ago
denis barbosa batist RT @IndiaToday: The swim took her more than 14 hours.
#Trending
https://t.co/6utMzHZOdE 5 hours ago
IndiaToday The swim took her more than 14 hours.
#Trending
https://t.co/6utMzHZOdE 5 hours ago