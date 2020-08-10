Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Football fans flocking to West Lafayette are a boon for local companies, whether they're renting tents and party equipment or catering meals to tailgaters and even the away team.

Local businesses missing out on economist boost of college football, tailgating

Two local businesses tell me they were prepared for the cancellation of the big ten football season.

But that didn't make it sting any less.

"ever since march, we've had, initially, it was devastating."

Amber caudill is manager of midwest rentals on the south side of lafayette.

Business has been slow for the party and event rental outfit.

Ever since the stay-at- home orders took effect in march.

The cancellation of the purdue football season has been another blow.

"tailgate was quite a big process so we've missed out on a lot of events especially with purdue being cancelled and football being gone."

Football fans flocking to west lafayette are a boon for local companies.

Whether they're renting tents and party equipment... ...or catering meals to tailgaters and even the away team.

"we've served, you know, people in the lot.

You know, good, stout, purdue, loyal fans.

Go purdue, you know.

We've had the occassion to take care of the other team.

Sorry to say but, you know, their money's green, too."

Patrick johnson is owner of d-and-r barbeque at the corner of creasy and south streets.

He was hoping for a busy football season this year.

That's after several tough months when the state was closed for business.

"all i get to do is accept the results and look for ways to market within that."

The restuarant and catering business is offering curbside service.

And johnson is encouraging fans to find new ways to get together.

That includes picking a new favorite team to follow.

"we're doing these things so we can get on the other side of this and resume a normal life."

There's light at the end of the tunnel.

Caudill says midwest rentals has added a drive-through option.

And is renting tents to purdue for outdoor dining and study spaces.

"we've had to buy new inventory for that so it's actually done pretty well."

Now there's talk of getting the big ten footall season back on track.

Johnson says he doesn't envy the officials who have to make these decisions.

But he's keeping his fingers crossed.

Joe paul, news 18.

