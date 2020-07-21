This Shark Would Not Let Go of This Man's Arm (Video)
This Shark Would Not Let Go of This Man's Arm (Video)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Turns out those baby sharks aren't nearly as fun-loving as that song suggests -- you gotta see how...
TMZ.com - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Nurse Shark Latches onto Man's Arm Occurred on August 30, 2020 / Jensen Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "The person in the video with the shark attached to him was dared by his friend for $100 to grab the nurse shark. He grabbed.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 05:26 Published 4 days ago
Kid Caught After Falling From 5th Floor JIANGSU, CHINA — A local man in China's Jiangsu province has been labeled a hero after he caught a toddler who fell from the fifth floor of an apartment building.
Video footage posted to Weibo.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:28 Published on July 21, 2020