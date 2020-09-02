Hometown Tours - Historic Richmond

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Lyssa High Heads to Downtown Richmond, Ky to check out some historic sites!

David, thank you so much for joining us.

David- director: oh, it's my pleasure.

Lyssa- host: now let's talk about the historic aspect of richmond.

Great community, very historic.

Tell us a little bit more about it.

David- director: well, richmond is founded in 1798, and we like to consider this area as a place where kentucky's story started, with fort boonesborough, and fort twetty, and some of the other earlier sites.

Lyssa- host: yeah.

David- director: but we've also got civil war sites here as well as more current stuff up through the 20th century.

Lyssa- host: wonderful.

And the architecture of the buildings here is just fabulous as well.

Let's talk about, you have three national register districts here, where are they?

David- director: well, there's downtown, which is actually two of them.

Lyssa- host: okay.

David- director: you've got the downtown commercial area- lyssa- host: uh-huh.

David- director: ... with the historic buildings there.

Our 1850 courthouse.

Lyssa- host: okay.

David- director: whatnot.

And then up this way where our tourism office is, is the west main street historic district.

Lyssa- host: okay.

David- director: and we've got a lot of older victorian homes here, such as governor mccreary's house, next door to us.

Lyssa- host: uh-huh.

David- director: and then the third one is on lancaster avenue that encompasses the historic parts of eastern kentucky u lyssa- host: nice.

And what i love, too, is that you all have a walking tour of histort right there.

Tell me a little bit more about this tour.

David- director: well, it's broken up into several areas of tow- lyssa- host: uh-huh.

David- director: ... and you can, it starts at the irvington house museum- lyssa- host: uh-huh.

David- director: ... which is the circa 1820 irvington house.

Lyssa- host: uh-huh.

David- director: and we can do a little tour there and park, and then walk up in that lancaster avenue.

You can come here and pick the book up at the tourism office, and take it downtown and maybe have lunch at one of