Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha from 7th September.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai. Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes
Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family felt he was suffering from anxiety and hence helped him in the way they could. The lawyer went on to claim that that the family members had no information about the actor being depressed. Vikas Singh said that even Rhea never shared any such thing about Sushant with his family members. He reiterated that trouble began for the actor after 2019 when Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. The actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several by CBI officials in Mumbai over the case. Rhea and her family have been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He supported Kangana by opposing Raut's statement. "We are standing with Kangana Ranaut and we are with Sushant's family. The enquiry should be conducted transparently. Threatening Kangana is not fair and police should probe over it," he said.
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04. The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, NCB team has also reached Rhea's residence in Mumbai for investigation in Rajput's case. The NCB team also searched the house of Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. SSR was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.
The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the ED shared a report following the cloning of Rhea’s mobile phones. Meanwhile, the CBI has released its first official statement in the case and said that all media reports being attributed to the CBI are false as the probe agency has not shared any details about the probe. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.
A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.
