Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department.

The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai.

She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case.

Watch the video for all the details on the story.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened [Video]

Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened

After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha from 7th September.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published
'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai. Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin [Video]

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin

Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family felt he was suffering from anxiety and hence helped him in the way they could. The lawyer went on to claim that that the family members had no information about the actor being depressed. Vikas Singh said that even Rhea never shared any such thing about Sushant with his family members. He reiterated that trouble began for the actor after 2019 when Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. The actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several by CBI officials in Mumbai over the case. Rhea and her family have been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family members. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale [Video]

Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He supported Kangana by opposing Raut's statement. "We are standing with Kangana Ranaut and we are with Sushant's family. The enquiry should be conducted transparently. Threatening Kangana is not fair and police should probe over it," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai [Video]

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04. The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, NCB team has also reached Rhea's residence in Mumbai for investigation in Rajput's case. The NCB team also searched the house of Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. SSR was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates [Video]

Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the ED shared a report following the cloning of Rhea’s mobile phones. Meanwhile, the CBI has released its first official statement in the case and said that all media reports being attributed to the CBI are false as the probe agency has not shared any details about the probe. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Scotland Yard Scotland Yard Headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, London

Stuart Outten: Met PC injured in machete attack returns to work

 PC Stuart Outten was honoured for bravery at a ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.
BBC News
Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy [Video]

Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
West End murder victim named [Video]

West End murder victim named

A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

sajuvkurup

sajuvkurup RT @rose_k01: @KanganaTeam IS THIS NOT FASCISM?? Leading Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut is being threatened by current political establis… 2 minutes ago

thefirstindia

First India Those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state, says Home Minister A… https://t.co/2U5IbBLjrE 8 minutes ago

Isfar2020

Isfar RT @PTI_News: Those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state, says Home Minister Anil Deshmu… 9 minutes ago

travellerAmit

amit sengupta vlogs 💚 Shocking to hear that local authorities in Maharashtra are stopping Kangana Ranaut from entering and working in Mum… https://t.co/zlXndH28po 10 minutes ago

akmehta63

akmehta RT @rajamaka: Maharashtra HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP says @KanganaTeam ‘Has no right’ to stay in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MLA threatens to ‘break her mou… 20 minutes ago

cadbury5231

Sravanthi Kangana has the right to live in Mumbai... In fact .....Every citizen of INDIA has the right right to live in Mumb… https://t.co/qstXWBBzK2 20 minutes ago

praphullakumar

Prafulla Kumar Political Dog https://t.co/k8a2cdkaMn 31 minutes ago

Smtown_boy

Lk_satap RT @htshowbiz: Rangoli Chandel slams Maharashtra home minister’s comment that Kangana Ranaut has ‘no right to live in Mumbai’ https://t.co… 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana: 'Why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?' [Video]

Kangana: 'Why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. #KanganaRanaut #SanjayRaut

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:13Published
‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut [Video]

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
‘Sushant may have been murdered’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor’s family [Video]

‘Sushant may have been murdered’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor’s family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Faridabad. Sushant’s sister Rani Singh was also present during the meeting. The three of them conversed for around..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published