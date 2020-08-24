Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned
Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned
Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
