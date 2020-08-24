Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:06s - Published 1 minute ago Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned A Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend