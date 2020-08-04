Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

Shane Johnson attacked a man in the early morning hours on August 21.

Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

A terre haute man has died after police say someone attacked him in front of his home.

Now one person is facing charges.

The vigo county prosecutors office says more charges could be coming after the attack that killed dwayne french in terre haute.

According to a probable cause affadavit... it happened in the early morning hours on august 21st.

French told police he was getting on his motorcycle..

Leaving his home that's when he says someone hit him in the head.

When he came to... he was missing his wallet with 15 hundred dollars in it.

He then fell unconcious as police were interviewing him.

He had to be taken to an indianapolis hospital.

Terre haute police confirmed to us... french has recently died from his injuries.

After an investigation police arrested shane johnson in connection to this crime.

He initially faced charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt confirms more charges could come... since french