Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

According to a probable cause affidavit, Shane Johnson attacked a man in the early morning hours on August 21.

We begin we begin with a developing story tonight.

A terre haute man has died after police say someone attacked him in front of his home.

Now one person is facing charges.

Good evening and thanks for joining us... the vigo county prosecutors office says more charges could be coming after the attack that killed dwayne french in terre haute.

According to a probable cause affadavit... it happened in the early morning hours on august 21st.

French told police he was getting on his motorcycle..

Leaving his home that's when he says someone hit him in the head.

When he came to... he was missing his wallet with 15 hundred dollars in it.

He then fell unconcious as police were interviewing him.

He had to be taken to an indianapolis hospital.

Terre haute police confirmed to us... french has recently died from his injuries.

After an investigation police arrested shane johnson in connection to this crime.

He initially faced charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt confirms more charges could come... since french




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Terre Haute man on released to ankle monitor program charged in connection to infant death [Video]

Terre Haute man on released to ankle monitor program charged in connection to infant death

A Terre Haute man that was released from jail and placed in an ankle monitor is now facing charges in the death of an infant.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station [Video]

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he stole items from a local gas station - threatening to kill people in the process.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Man threatens barber with his son's toy gun in Argentina [Video]

Man threatens barber with his son's toy gun in Argentina

A man was arrested on charges of assaulting a hairdresser in the Buenos Aires town of Munro, Argentina, on August 1. He took his 11-year-old son to get a haircut, who was hiding the toy weapon,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published