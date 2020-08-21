Friday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: COTY, NFE
Friday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: COTY, NFE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Coty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 290,000 shares of COTY, at a cost of $3.56 each, for a total investment of $1.03M.
Goudet was up about 9.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COTY trading as high as $3.88 in trading on Friday.
Coty, is trading up about 5.2% on the day Friday.
And on Thursday, C.
William Griffin bought $706,120 worth of New Fortress Energy, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $28.24 each.
This buy marks the first one filed by Griffin in the past year.
New Fortress Energy Inc is trading off about 1.1% on the day Friday.