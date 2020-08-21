Friday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: COTY, NFE Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Friday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: COTY, NFE Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Coty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 290,000 shares of COTY, at a cost of $3.56 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. Goudet was up about 9.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COTY trading as high as $3.88 in trading on Friday. Coty, is trading up about 5.2% on the day Friday. And on Thursday, C. William Griffin bought $706,120 worth of New Fortress Energy, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $28.24 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Griffin in the past year. New Fortress Energy Inc is trading off about 1.1% on the day Friday.





