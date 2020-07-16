Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wynn Las Vegas Turns Off the Buffet Table

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Wynn Las Vegas Turns Off the Buffet Table

Wynn Las Vegas Turns Off the Buffet Table

Wynn Hotels' Las Vegas property is turning off its all-you-can-eat buffet service, despite best efforts to continue offering it amid the pandemic.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EaterVegas

Eater Vegas It turns out that diners prefer selecting dishes themselves instead of ordering all they can eat from a menu.… https://t.co/8SS4JtVo2q 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wynn Las Vegas buffet to close indefinitely Sept. 7 [Video]

Wynn Las Vegas buffet to close indefinitely Sept. 7

The Wynn Las Vegas announced its buffet will once again be closing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Casinos limit smoking at table games [Video]

Casinos limit smoking at table games

Several casinos on the strip are now limiting smoking to keep people from removing their masks. At the Wynn, if you're playing table games without a plexiglass barrier you can no longer smoke at the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published