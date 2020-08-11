Global  
 

Johnson says HS2 will be ‘crucial’ for decades

Johnson says HS2 will be ‘crucial’ for decades

Johnson says HS2 will be 'crucial' for decades

Boris Johnson has insisted HS2 will be “crucial for our country” as he markedthe project’s formal beginning of construction.

The Prime Ministeracknowledged that more people are working from home due to the coronaviruspandemic but claimed transport networks will be critical for many years.


Boris Johnson backs 'incredible' HS2 project

Boris Johnson backs ‘incredible’ HS2 project

On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that “mass transit transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Protesters gather outside London Euston as HS2 work begins

Protesters gather outside London Euston as HS2 work begins

Protesters have gathered outside London Euston as construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 gets underway. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

22,000 jobs expected to be created as HS2 work gets underway

22,000 jobs expected to be created as HS2 work gets underway

Construction work on Britain’s high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Anti-HS2 protesters in stand-off against power cable work

Anti-HS2 protesters in stand-off against power cable work

Anti-HS2 campaigners at a protest camp in Uxbridge have said it is wrong tocut down woodlands across Britain in the middle of an 'ecological emergency'to make way for the high-speed rail project. The group of non-affiliateddemonstrators alongside individuals involved in the Extinction Rebellionmovement took over a plot of land in Denham Country Park earlier this summerafter contractors began to cut down trees marked for removal. This has led toa stand-off between the group and National Grid staff who are working besidethe protest camp. One protester, who asked to be named as 'Swan' spoke of thegroup's determination to stop HS2 by building makeshift tree houses dozens offeet above the ground and organising non-violent action at the site.

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by 'great liberal democratic' country

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.

UK's Johnson: 'Crucial' that schools reopen

UK's Johnson: 'Crucial' that schools reopen

Johnson, whose Conservative government has come under fire for how it has tackled education during the coronavirus crisis, said it was "crucial" for all children to return to school and that he would

