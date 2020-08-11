Johnson says HS2 will be ‘crucial’ for decades

On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that “mass transit transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters have gathered outside London Euston as construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 gets underway.
Construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs.
Anti-HS2 campaigners at a protest camp in Uxbridge have said it is wrong tocut down woodlands across Britain in the middle of an 'ecological emergency'to make way for the high-speed rail project. The group of non-affiliateddemonstrators alongside individuals involved in the Extinction Rebellionmovement took over a plot of land in Denham Country Park earlier this summerafter contractors began to cut down trees marked for removal. This has led toa stand-off between the group and National Grid staff who are working besidethe protest camp. One protester, who asked to be named as 'Swan' spoke of thegroup's determination to stop HS2 by building makeshift tree houses dozens offeet above the ground and organising non-violent action at the site.
Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as "a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia",amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.
