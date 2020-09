Taco Bell makes changes to their menu Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published 1 minute ago Taco Bell makes changes to their menu Taco Bell is making a few changes to their menu and people are really bummed out. The fast food chain is saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza, Shredded chicken, and Pico De Gallo. 0

THE FAST FOOD CHAIN IS SAYING GOODBYE TO THE MEXICAN PIZZA, SHREDDED CHICKEN, AND PICO DE GALLO. THE PICO WILL BE REPLACED WITH PLAIN- OLD DICED TOMATOES. ALL THESE CHANGES ARE HAPPENING NOVEMBER 5TH. TACO BELL IS OVERHAULING ITS RESTAURANTS -- TO FOCUS ON ITS DRIVE- THRUS TO LIMIT HUMAN INTERACTION BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.





