Hum-safar (Co-travellers)

The Hindustan Times invited five artists to create an original work on the theme of Mumbai and the pandemic.

National Award winning lyricist and former Parliamentarian Javed Akhtar wrote a poem, which was penned in Urdu and translated into English by Rakhshanda Jalil.

Listen to a recitation by the poet himself.

To see the rest of the works, by artists Sudhir Patwardhan, Sudarshan Shetty, writer Shanta Gokhale and photographer Sooni Taraporewala, visit www.hindustantimes.com