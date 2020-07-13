Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Are We On Track to Have A COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021?

Video Credit: Seeker - Duration: 07:19s - Published
Are We On Track to Have A COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021?

Are We On Track to Have A COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021?

More than 160 COVID-19 vaccines are in development, but only two candidates are being pushed to market — here's what makes them special.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Half a billion doses of COVID vaccine - This is how Japan is preparing for Tokyo Olympics

Japan has lined up over half a billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine as it looks to inoculate the...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

selectttt

keith RT @selectttt: @jaketapper You can track your mail in ballot on line without going to the polls to check & possibly get Infected by COVID-1… 5 minutes ago

SirenAssociates

Siren 3. Since early on in the #coronavirus outbreak in #Lebanon, local authorities have been using Impact, developed by… https://t.co/D4zdogPbna 10 minutes ago

FrankPKing

Frank (864511320) King 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 🇨🇭 💙 Health departments that have been underfunded for decades say they currently lack the staff, money and tools to edu… https://t.co/Ku9cKEJSWt 10 minutes ago

Evelyn74415780

Evelyn RT @Independent_ie: Anti-Covid rituals have become a daily habit for most of us, even if we sometimes forget to pack a mask when going out… 40 minutes ago

AMAinsight

Dr Anthony Martin Apple and Google will notify phone users who have come into contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19 even if th… https://t.co/S34wMQ1Rpf 46 minutes ago

dankat68

Dan Smith @WestPointWeber @DeAnna4Congress Because when America is on track for 200K Covid deaths; its soldiers have Russian… https://t.co/WiAmyIlgAd 51 minutes ago

TessellonI

Tessellon, Inc. Interesting article in @TheScientistLLC about the efficacy of antibodies post COVID-19 infection. We have a free t… https://t.co/zrT0fV4LJf 53 minutes ago

bennutt29

Ben Nutt RT @ItsHayleyPring: Interesting articles coming out on COVID! Here's one by @dandrezner in @IntOrgJournal arguing "COVID-19 will not have t… 54 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up [Video]

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

On Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations. Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA [Video]

Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:02Published