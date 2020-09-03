Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs

Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs

Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion.

On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions.

Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large companies.

The new law's expected to raise some $200 million every year for the city's coffers by taxing companies whose payrolls exceed $7 million.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amazon adds 7,000 more UK jobs as pandemic e-commerce booms

LONDON (AP) — E-commerce giant Amazon is adding 7,000 more permanent jobs in the U.K. by the end of...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this