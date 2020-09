Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the Los Angeles Clippers winning semifinals game 1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble.

Broussard feels the Clippers easily 'outclassed' the Nuggets and are just a better team as a whole.