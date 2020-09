Community members plan vigil tonight for missing Eagle 2-year-old Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:41s - Published on September 4, 2020 Community members plan vigil tonight for missing Eagle 2-year-old A vigil for the 2-year-old boy who went missing in an Eagle neighborhood has been scheduled for Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONCE AGAIN FOR AMISSING TWO YEAROLD IN EAGLE.RORY POPE WASSPOTTED ALONGWEST NORDIC DRIVEIN THE LEGACYSUBDIVISION..BEFORE HE DISAPPEAREDAROUND MIDDAYWEDNESDAY.AFTER SEARCHINGALL DAY THURSDAY..HUNDREDS IN THECOMMUNITYGATHERED AT THELEGACYPLAYGROUND FOR APRAYER VIGIL FORRORY AND HISFAMILY.DURING THESEARCH.. POLICEWALKED THENEIGHBORHOOD..WITH DIVE TEAMSCOMBING AREAPONDS.SEARCHERS...AREALSO USINGDRONES.. ANDREMOTECONTROLLED SONARTECHNOLOGY.RORY HAS BLONDECURLY HAIR.. ANDWAS LAST SEENWEARING THISGREEN SHIRT.ANYONE WITHINFORMATION ISASKED TO CALL 9-1-1.POLICE SAY THEY DONOT SUSPECT FOULPLAY... AND THAT'SWHY AN AMBER





