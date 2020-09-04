This crafty mom turned her son's $6,000 braces into a Christmas ornament

A 22-year-old TikTok user named Austin has become an internet sensation after sharing the story of how his mom turned his old braces into an arts and crafts project.On Aug.

18, Austin decided to make a TikTok about his mom’s unusual craft after coming across it in storage.When Austin went to the orthodontist to get his braces taken off after wearing them for four-and-a-half years, his mom refused to let the doctor throw them away.“When we were done, [the doctor] like picked up the tray and starts to walk away and my mom stops her and goes, ‘Uh, no.’ … She goes, ‘Austin, we paid $6,000 for those braces, I’m not letting her throw them away'”.With a little glue and a lot of creativity, she turned the dental accessory into a Christmas ornament.Many people were inspired by Austin’s mom's creativity.“My daughter is getting hers off in a month.

So doing this!” one person said